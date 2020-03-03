wrestling / News
Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Announced for This Week’s AEW Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just announced a huge tag team match for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. New AEW World champion Jon Moxley will team up with Darby Allin against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. You can check out the announcement below.
Additionally, AEW released a new preview video for Wednesday’s show, hyping up the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Revolution event. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Jericho to capture the AEW title. You can check out that promo clip below.
As previously reported, Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW debut on this week’s show. AEW Dynamite is scheduled of Wednesday, March 4 this week. It will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broofield, Colorado. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.
Following #AEWRevolution we have a huge grudge tag team match signed for this week’s #AEWDynamite from Denver w/ New AEW World Champ Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/M27H1CXQGe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 3, 2020
Feel the fall out of #AEWRevolution tomorrow night in Denver for #AEWDynamite!
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/J1UR7Aw1Kt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him
- Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’