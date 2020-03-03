Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Announced for This Week’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just announced a huge tag team match for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. New AEW World champion Jon Moxley will team up with Darby Allin against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. You can check out the announcement below.

Additionally, AEW released a new preview video for Wednesday’s show, hyping up the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Revolution event. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Jericho to capture the AEW title. You can check out that promo clip below.

As previously reported, Lance Archer is slated to make his AEW debut on this week’s show. AEW Dynamite is scheduled of Wednesday, March 4 this week. It will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broofield, Colorado. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.