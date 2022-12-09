wrestling / News
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Renee, meanwhile, was unable to attend and missed this week’s taping.
