Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Dominion

Mox is back. During this morning’s Wrestling Dontaku event, Jon Moxley announced that he will be at NJPW Dominion on June 4. An opponent has not been named at this time. Moxley hasn’t wrestled for NJPW in Japan since The New Beginning in Osaka, back in 2020. He has, however, wrestled in NJPW US events. He’s a former IWGP US Champion.