Jon Moxley Announced For October 23rd Episode of AEW on TNT

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will make an appearance on the fourth episode of AEW on TNT, which happens on October 23. It takes place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The semifinals for the AEW tag team title tournament will also happen at the same show.

