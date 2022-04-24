wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Announced for Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Stranger Thangs
April 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Revolver announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley is set to work the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June 11 in Dayton, Ohio. The event will be held at the Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds.
Moxley also happens from Ohio. The card will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can view the announcement below:
🚨BREAKING🚨
We’re coming back to Ohio!
Signed for 6/11#StrangerTHANGS
Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds
LIVE on @FiteTV
The DEATH RIDER
Jon Moxley!
Tickets go on sale Fri, April 29th at 8pm (Eastern) https://t.co/yvnCZg5LnQ pic.twitter.com/gwb0cWkUpv
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) April 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood and Mick Foley React to Reports Of Bret Hart Allegedly Signing New WWE Deal
- Road Dogg on Dusty Rhodes Getting Angry Over Moonsault Spot in Cage Match With Cody Rhodes
- Booker T On State Of AEW Rampage Viewership, Potential Network Reaction To Company’s Ratings
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE