Jon Moxley Announced for Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Stranger Thangs

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Pro Wrestling Revolver announced this weekend that AEW star Jon Moxley is set to work the upcoming Stranger Thangs event scheduled for June 11 in Dayton, Ohio. The event will be held at the Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds.

Moxley also happens from Ohio. The card will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can view the announcement below:

