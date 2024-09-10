wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Appearance Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 9, 2024 | Posted by
Jon Moxley will make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Moxley will be live on Wednesday’s show.
Moxley and most of the Blackpool Combat Club turned on Bryan Danielson on AEW All Out. The appearance is the first thing announced for this week’s show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS.
