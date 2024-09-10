wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Appearance Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 9-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley will make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Moxley will be live on Wednesday’s show.

Moxley and most of the Blackpool Combat Club turned on Bryan Danielson on AEW All Out. The appearance is the first thing announced for this week’s show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS.

