Jon Moxley Appearance Set For AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that the interim AEW World Champion will address the fans on Wednesday night’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.

* ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD

* The Undisputed Elite returns

* We hear from Jon Moxley