Jon Moxley Appears at NJPW World Tag League, Challenges Lance Archer to Wrestle Kingdom Match (Video)

– Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW at World Tag League, challenging Lance Archer to a Texas Deathmatch for Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can see clips below of Moxley appearing and attacking Arcner and Minoru Suzuki, before getting a mic and declaring his intent to get the IWGP US Championship back. Moxley was stripped of the title after he was unable to defend it at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, leading to Archer winning the championship.

Moxley said after taking the two down, “I will take my belt back. Tokyo Dome! Wrestle Kingdom. Texas Deathmatch.” They then fought their way to the back.