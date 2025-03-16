Jon Moxley Attacks Swerve Strickland With A Crowbar on Tonight’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley attacked his potential next challenger, Swerve Strickland, with a crowbar. Swerve cut a promo about his upcoming title match at Dynasty, where he will face either Moxley or Cope. That’s when Mox appeared behind him and attacked. He then hit a curb stomp and left through the crowd as medical staff checked on Swerve.

Mox will defend the AEW World title against Cope in a street fight on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley blindsides Swerve Strickland! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@swerveconfident | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/YxdYoBEPro — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025