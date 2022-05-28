wrestling / News

Jon Moxley, Bandido & More Announced For The People vs. GCW

May 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The People vs GCW Jon Moxley Image Credit: GCW

GCW has announced Jon Moxley and more for its July 29th show The People vs. GCW. The company announced Friday on Twitter that Moxley, the GCW Champion, will be part of the show that takes place during Starrcast weekend along with Bandido and Psycho Clown.

You can see the announcements below:

