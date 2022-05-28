Jon Moxley, Bandido & More Announced For The People vs. GCW

May 27, 2022 | Posted by

GCW has announced Jon Moxley and more for its July 29th show The People vs. GCW. The company announced Friday on Twitter that Moxley, the GCW Champion, will be part of the show that takes place during Starrcast weekend along with Bandido and Psycho Clown.

You can see the announcements below:

*NASHVILLE UPDATE* *Just Signed* GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29! Tix On Sale NOW:https://t.co/0YkJuZuxmf Plus:

Psycho Clown

Bandido

Bussy

Janela

+more! The People vs GCW

Fri 7/29 – 1030PM

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast) Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/kPPDWmsYRp — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 27, 2022