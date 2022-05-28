wrestling / News
Jon Moxley, Bandido & More Announced For The People vs. GCW
GCW has announced Jon Moxley and more for its July 29th show The People vs. GCW. The company announced Friday on Twitter that Moxley, the GCW Champion, will be part of the show that takes place during Starrcast weekend along with Bandido and Psycho Clown.
You can see the announcements below:
*NASHVILLE UPDATE*
*Just Signed*
GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!
Tix On Sale NOW:https://t.co/0YkJuZuxmf
Plus:
Psycho Clown
Bandido
Bussy
Janela
+more!
The People vs GCW
Fri 7/29 – 1030PM
(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/kPPDWmsYRp
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 27, 2022
*NASHVILLE UPDATE*
*Just Signed*
BANDIDO returns to GCW on July 29th in Nashville!
Tix On Sale TODAY @ 11AM EST:https://t.co/0YkJuZuxmf
Plus:
Psycho Clown
Bussy
Janela
+more!
The People vs GCW
Fri 7/29 – 1030PM*
(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/toRVs0ect1
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight