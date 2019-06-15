wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
– Jon Moxley made his return to the US independent wrestling scene last night. He beat Darby Allin in the main event for Northeast Wrestling’s Brass City Brawl event. The card was held on Friday, June 14 in Waterbury, Connecticut. You can check out a clip from the match that was posted on Twitter below.
WrestlingInc.com reports that Moxley beat Allin after about 20 minutes using a “high-angle Dirty Deeds” to get the pink.
After the match, Jon Moxley got on the microphone and put over Darby Allin. He stated the following:
“That was one crazy match. Because Darby Allin is one crazy bastard. You guys are fortunate enough to be in a high school gym like this tonight to see independent wrestling, up close and personal, with the most passionate types of wrestlers you’ll find anywhere in the world right now. I didn’t even know who this guy was before this week, but I’m telling you right now, you better be damn grateful that you got to be here tonight and witness Darby Allin. Sometimes, crazy equals money, and Darby Allin is going to be a big star real soon.”
.@JonMoxley tied @DarbyAllin’s hands together behind his back, but Darby is relentless! Please excuse my yelling @newwrestling1 pic.twitter.com/JKwGsps8JJ
— Annemarie (@annemariebearr) June 15, 2019
