Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)

– Jon Moxley made his return to the US independent wrestling scene last night. He beat Darby Allin in the main event for Northeast Wrestling’s Brass City Brawl event. The card was held on Friday, June 14 in Waterbury, Connecticut. You can check out a clip from the match that was posted on Twitter below.

WrestlingInc.com reports that Moxley beat Allin after about 20 minutes using a “high-angle Dirty Deeds” to get the pink.

After the match, Jon Moxley got on the microphone and put over Darby Allin. He stated the following: