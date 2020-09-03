wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Beats MJF’s Lawyer, FTR Argue With Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho Beats Joey Janela

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Mark Stirling Dynamite

– Jon Moxley defeated MJF’s lawyer on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in the main event. You can see clips from the match below:

– FTR had a heated confrontation with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, as you can see in the below clip:

– Chris Jericho faced Joey Janela on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as you can see:

