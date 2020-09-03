wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Beats MJF’s Lawyer, FTR Argue With Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho Beats Joey Janela
– Jon Moxley defeated MJF’s lawyer on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in the main event. You can see clips from the match below:
Sometimes, you've got to give the novice ones a chance.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/I5DtM2fhTr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020
SWING…and a miss #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gnonmNLyTF
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020
Honestly, this lasted longer than we expected #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DxsC3zmt2z
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020
– FTR had a heated confrontation with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, as you can see in the below clip:
What is on the mind of @theAdamPage after what happened last week and now tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XfmDCvsWoi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020
– Chris Jericho faced Joey Janela on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as you can see:
All timing by @IAmJericho!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5BU2lKCm2y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020
