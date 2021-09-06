Jon Moxley Beats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Brawls With Minoru Suzuki (Clips)

Jon Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, only to be left lying by none other than Minoru Suzuki. Moxley defeated Kojima in the second match at the AEW PPV on Sunday, after which Suzuki came out and confronted the former AEW World Champion.

Moxley and Suzuki began trading punches until Suzuki took over by catching Moxley in a rear naked choke and then dropped him with a cradle piledriver. You can check out clips from the match and post-brawl segment below.

Suzuki is a legend in Japan, working in both pro wrestling and MMA. He is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and a two-time former NEVER Openweight Champion. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.