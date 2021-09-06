wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Beats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Brawls With Minoru Suzuki (Clips)
Jon Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, only to be left lying by none other than Minoru Suzuki. Moxley defeated Kojima in the second match at the AEW PPV on Sunday, after which Suzuki came out and confronted the former AEW World Champion.
Moxley and Suzuki began trading punches until Suzuki took over by catching Moxley in a rear naked choke and then dropped him with a cradle piledriver. You can check out clips from the match and post-brawl segment below.
Suzuki is a legend in Japan, working in both pro wrestling and MMA. He is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and a two-time former NEVER Openweight Champion. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
.@JonMoxley knows how to show up for a fight!
pic.twitter.com/6VVhgLoSxc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Incoming!
pic.twitter.com/pTBuGOum68
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
All that bread! @cozy_lariat
pic.twitter.com/aTwCzyBUFO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@JonMoxley and @cozy_lariat go bite for bite!
pic.twitter.com/5nxf7IgtqZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Sickening impact on the German suplex by @JonMoxley!
pic.twitter.com/USJUGM676H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@JonMoxley tops the legend, Kojima!
pic.twitter.com/YZD5eMdiij
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
OH MY GOD! @suzuki_D_minoru has come to #AEW for @JonMoxley! The forbidden door has been blasted open!
pic.twitter.com/5kNsvshes3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Evil in the eyes of @suzuki_D_minoru.
pic.twitter.com/Ucs247bCNP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
