Jon Moxley Believes He Lost 10-15 Pounds After Rehab

Jon Moxley recently made his return to wrestling after three months away to seek inpatient treatment for alcohol addiction. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a quote from Moxley in which he estimated that he lost between ten and fifteen pounds during the process. Mox said that he knew he “looked and felt like shit” before going into rehab, but didn’t know his exact weight. He was a legitimate 212 this past weekend.

He said: “My whole system basically reset itself, not only my body, like my brain, my biorhythms and everything. It’s all starting from scratch, so stepping out there is like test driving a new refurbished vehicle. I’m training a ton, too, so I’m eating pints of ice cream before bed and shit and whatever else my wife cooks because I’m burning so many calories. I expect to be back up around 225 before too long.”

Moxley and wife Renee Paquette recently moved from Las Vegas to Cincinnati. According to the WON, he found himself a “low key” MMA gym that he likes, where he’s been doing grappling and kickboxing training nearly every night. He’s also been working on heavy squats, deadlifts and running. He said that while he looks lighter, he’s “much stronger”, lifting heavier weights and rolling with others in the gym who don’t feel as strong as they used to.