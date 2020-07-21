Jon Moxley Hypes ‘Big Surprise’ For AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

During an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show (h/t Fightful) today, Jon Moxley hyped a “big surprise” that made him “exceedingly happy” for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite, adding that it will be a big surprise for hardcore fans but will be a treat for casual fans as well and noting that there will be a “kick-ass” match on the show.

“This Wednesday is going to be an awesome show. I’m not going to spoil it, but I will tell you, there will be a big surprise. One that made me exceedingly happy, especially for the more hardcore fans who follow the scene around the world. You’ll get a big surprise. Casual fans or more first-time viewers, it will be an absolute treat to watch. There will be a kick-ass match [on Dynamite].”

It’s unknown if this has anything to do with Tony Khan hyping that “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world” will challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT Title on Dynamite tomorrow.