wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Hypes ‘Big Surprise’ For AEW Dynamite Tomorrow
During an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show (h/t Fightful) today, Jon Moxley hyped a “big surprise” that made him “exceedingly happy” for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite, adding that it will be a big surprise for hardcore fans but will be a treat for casual fans as well and noting that there will be a “kick-ass” match on the show.
“This Wednesday is going to be an awesome show. I’m not going to spoil it, but I will tell you, there will be a big surprise. One that made me exceedingly happy, especially for the more hardcore fans who follow the scene around the world. You’ll get a big surprise. Casual fans or more first-time viewers, it will be an absolute treat to watch. There will be a kick-ass match [on Dynamite].”
It’s unknown if this has anything to do with Tony Khan hyping that “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world” will challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT Title on Dynamite tomorrow.
Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world! It’s part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/y3F77zKYXp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumors on Kairi Sane and Booking Plans for Shayna Baszler
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On Knowing Their WWE Run Was Dead Right Away, Not Knowing Why WWE Soured On Them
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors That He Was Always In Catering During Recent WWE Stint, Says Paul Heyman Was In Catering More Than Anyone
- Jack Evans Argues With Ivelisse Over His Claims She Was ‘Difficult’ In Lucha Underground