Jon Moxley Discusses Brian Cage’s AEW Debut, Who He’d Like To Face Down The Line, Wanting AEW PPVs To Deliver

In a conference call after AEW Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley discussed his victory over Brodie Lee and more. Highlights are below.

– Jon Moxley discussed Brian Cage earning an AEW Title shot, saying Cage is going to be something to deal with, as will Taz, noting that if Taz manages at all like he wrestled, he’s going to be tough.

– Moxley praised AEW as a team, saying they want to bring a new energy to wrestling. He said that right now it feels like they just won the Super Bowl and that everyone is high fiving. He said the company had their backs up against the wall tonight with the pandemic and he had his back up against the wall in trying to make his match with Brodie Lee special with just three weeks of build. He gave Lee credit for stepping up, saying he has nothing to be ashamed of. Mox called the match the toughest he’s had in AEW, saying he felt like he was drowning during the match. He said that everyone has to find ways to win right now with all that is going on.

– Moxley talked about who he’d like to face down the line. Moxley said that he has had a few programs with short build and is thinking about a longer feud that simmers. He said he isn’t done with Kenny Omega yet, and also named Hangman Page. He said Cody could be a generational rival for him. He also mentioned MJF as up and coming. He also named Joey Janela, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, noting he can work different styles and he likes working with different types of opponents.

– He said that having his peers in the audience makes a big difference in that it creates energy to feed off of. He compared it to a high school wrestling team that is surrounded by their teammates.

– He said that a PPV is 100% more pressure than Dynamite because people are paying for it and you want them to feel like the show was good. He stressed that AEW PPVs are can’t miss TV and they have to maintain that. He said the locker room atmosphere at the PPVs are like WrestleMania. He said that even though he has wrestled Brodie Lee several times before, he wanted to give the fans something new tonight.