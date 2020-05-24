wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Defeats Brodie Lee At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Jon Moxley defeated Brodie Lee with a rear naked choke to retain the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing tonight. Highlights from the match are below.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
We knew that this was gonna be a fight! Both men are out to prove a point!
We knew that this was gonna be a fight! Both men are out to prove a point!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Mr. @ThisBrodieLee takes control! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Jes7YutTi5
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@JonMoxley bringing out the Gotch-style piledriver! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/qtOZlhPLDs
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Through the table!
Through the table!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Deal in Mr. @ThisBrodieLee! 🃏 #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/tBwZXDybf2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Whoa! Paradigm Shift from @JonMoxley! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/fDg0g3yjj1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Paradigm Shift through the entrance ramp!
Paradigm Shift through the entrance ramp!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee went through the ramp 🤭#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/99Az2wifvI
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020
Message heard loud and clear, @JonMoxley. #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/vEoIfgUYrh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Why did Brodie Lee do that? 🤣#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/9V2C0lB3NQ
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020
Moxley retains 😤
Jon Moxley beats Brodie Lee via submission to win the AEW World Championship
Watch #AEWDoN NOW on @brlivehttps://t.co/5Cz4i0Ol6w pic.twitter.com/EjnwxEe9oZ
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 24, 2020
