Jon Moxley Defeats Brodie Lee At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

Jon Moxley defeated Brodie Lee with a rear naked choke to retain the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing tonight. Highlights from the match are below.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

We knew that this was gonna be a fight! Both men are out to prove a point!

Order the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/alMWWHIg0S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Through the table!

Order the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/iiFJ8YsoGi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Paradigm Shift through the entrance ramp!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/eohLdnnr2h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee went through the ramp 🤭#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/99Az2wifvI — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020

Why did Brodie Lee do that? 🤣#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/9V2C0lB3NQ — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020