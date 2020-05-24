wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Defeats Brodie Lee At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley defeated Brodie Lee with a rear naked choke to retain the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing tonight. Highlights from the match are below.

Brodie Lee, Jon Moxley, Ashish

