Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & William Regal Reveal Group Name on AEW Dynamite

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Jon Moxley William Regal Blackpool Combat Club Image Credit: AEW

The trio of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & William Regal have a group name as of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Moxley and Danielson defeated the Varsity Blondes and after the bout, Moxley got on the mic to deliver a promo.

During the promo, Moxley talked about how important Regal’s words were to him and how people can say they want to be part of their group, but they won’t be able to until they show they’re as sadistic as the three of them. The group proceeded to identify themselves as the Blackpool Combat Club and said that if people want to earn their respect, they’ll have to find the place where they love pain:

