Jon Moxley on Bryan Danielson Winding Down His In-Ring Career

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Cincinnati’s ESPN 1530, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed Bryan Danielson winding down his career as a full-time wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jon Moxley on Bryan Danielson: “I find it hard to imagine a world where a healthy Bryan Danielson stops wrestling at all, but I definitely feel like he’s a hundred percent serious saying he wants to wind it down and not be wrestling as frequently, on the road and being away from his kids every week. I one hundred percent buy that, it’s true. I find it hard to imagine him actively being [for sure] he’s never going to wrestle again, I find that hard to imagine, not saying it couldn’t happen.”

On how fortunate fans are to see Danielson wrestle right now: “We’ve seen people be here one day, and their careers are over the next. Every time you get to see these greats wrestle — Terry Funk was here a couple weeks ago, now he’s not. Any time you get to see these greats wrestle, you should really stop and pause and think about how fortunate you are to be seeing this. Once Micheal Jordan retired, you can’t turn on the TV and watch Micheal Jordan play basketball anymore. You got a chance to see Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, you know, stop and pause and really enjoy it while it’s here because you’re enjoying something special.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended his International Title against Big Bill. Meanwhile, Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson will face Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1.