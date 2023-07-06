Jon Moxley Wants To Challenge SANADA For IWGP World Title

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Jon Moxley revealed that one of his goals in NJPW is to challenge SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He has held gold in the company before, as he’s a former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. Here are highlights:

On his goals in NJPW: “I’ve become both the WWE World Heavyweight Champion (now the WWE Championship) and the AEW World Champion, but I haven’t become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion yet. I don’t think there’s anyone out there who’s wrapped [that] up. If I’m going to fight SANADA, I have an image of myself as the IWGP World Champion, so it might be interesting.”

On Shota Umino in the G1: “Youth should be a weapon. When I was in [the] G1, I hurt my neck in the first match and dragged it to the end. But if he’s young, he’ll be able to recover faster. I want them to … focus 100% on the game in front of them without thinking about the semi-finals or finals.”