Jon Moxley Challenges Good Brothers For NJPW Resurgence
Jon Moxley laid down a challenge to the Good Brothers at NJPW Resurgence, and he promised to bring a friend. NJPW posted a video from Moxley after this week’s AEW Dynamite in which he promised he settles all his scores eventually and said that he’s meeting a buddy in L.A. for some beers on August 14th, so he’s going to make it a two-for-one and will be bringing his friend to the show to challenge the two.
