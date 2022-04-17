Jon Moxley Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi for NJPW Capital Collision, More Matches Taking Shape

– At last night’s NJPW Windy City Riot event in Chicago, AEW star Jon Moxley beat Will Ospreay in the main event. After the match, Jon Moxley delivered a challenge to NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event scheduled for May 14 in Washington, DC.

Moxley stated on the microphone after his win in the main event, “This is your last chance to accept my challenge. We can shake hands, sign a contract and meet one another in Washington DC, or we do it the hard way, and I drag your ass to Washington by your f***ing ponytail.” Moxley also declared himself the new Ace of New Japan.

Also, during the show, Eddie Kingston confronted Tomohiro Ishii and challenged him to a matchup as well. Backstage, Brody King challenged Minoru Suzuki to a matchup for Capital Collision.

NJPW Capital Collision is scheduled for May 14 at Washington, DC’s Entertainment & Sports Arena. Here’s the prospective lineup based on last night’s show, along with some video highlights of Moxley’s challenge and more:

* Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King

A Death Rider dispute sees Jon Moxley narrowly victorious over Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi challenged for May 14 in DC Report: https://t.co/bBWKsH3oId Capital Collision tickets: https://t.co/0RMxOHLWiF#njcapital #njriot pic.twitter.com/1cWV5vSYVB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 17, 2022