Jon Moxley Challenges Samoa Joe To Future Match On AEW Collision, Will Put World Title On the Line

Jon Moxley wants a match with Samoa Joe, and said on AEW Collision that he’ll put his World Title on the line to get it. Thursday’s show saw the Death Riders leader cut a promo after Joe made Moxley tap out in the main event of AEW Dynamite, resulting in the World Trios Titles changing hands.

Moxley complained about the loss and then issued the challenge to Joe, noting that he would put the World Title up in the bout. As of now, the match has not yet been confirmed.