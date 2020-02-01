Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds

– Fightful recently interviewed top AEW contender Jon Moxley earlier this week ahead of AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. Moxley discussed the evolution of his finishing move and why he stopped doing the original version of the Dirty Deeds. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Jon Moxley on changing his finisher: “To me it’s a fucking DDT. Depending on who wants to copyright what in what company or whatever, it can’t ever be Dirty Deeds anymore, obviously.”

Moxley on how his finishing move has changed: “It happened naturally. I started doing that super DDT, the Death Rider or whatever you want to call it…To me the big one is the special one. Juice Robinson invented that in a match with him. It’s all natural ‘cause my mind is so like free flowing and there’s no kind of limits on me right now. So, if I can do it off the top rope, I’m likely to just do it off the top rope or through two tables in the Tokyo Dome or whatever or through a glass table. All these things just come naturally, you know? I can do different stuff for a finish. I can work more submissions. I can just let my mind go and do whatever it wants to do, and just see what happens.”

Moxley on why he stopped doing his original finisher, a version of the headlock driver in WWE: “The Headlock Driver’s awesome if you’ve got the right guy doing it to the right guy. It can be like the nastiest, coolest piledriver looking thing in the world or if the guy’s taller than you, which so many of the guys in the WWE were taller than me, it can be just really awkward and stupid looking. I think I gave it to Randy Orton one time, who is someone with a significant height advantage on me, it just was awkward. I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m switching this up.’ It was [Joey Mercury’s idea, actually,] to switch to the double arm DDT and I’d never really done that before. I really kind of perfected the timing and the snap and now I can do it in my sleep. One of the better looking ones I think you’ll see.”