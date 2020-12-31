wrestling / News
Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Many More Pay Homage to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite paid tribute to Brodie Lee, and several stars including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, and more honored to him. Tonight’s show featured videos from Moxley, Jericho, Kingston, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy, and many more.
You can check out the tribute videos below. Tony Acero’s full review of the episode here.
The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
"He always wanted to lift people up…He had no ego" – @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/NGERzbJCgx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
"If there was a Mount Rushmore of wrestling Dads. I think #BrodieLee should be on that face" @dabryceisright pic.twitter.com/EFShyXxiV8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
"…if you remember his teachings. He's never gone" – @MadKing1981 pic.twitter.com/8wdwyL0Vqt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
“He proved to everyone what he knew he could be which was a main event, a star.” Thankful we got to see #BrodieLee shine on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KpXgoFmWoG
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing