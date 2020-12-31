Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Many More Pay Homage to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite paid tribute to Brodie Lee, and several stars including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, and more honored to him. Tonight’s show featured videos from Moxley, Jericho, Kingston, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy, and many more.

You can check out the tribute videos below. Tony Acero’s full review of the episode here.

The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

"He always wanted to lift people up…He had no ego" – @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/NGERzbJCgx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020

"If there was a Mount Rushmore of wrestling Dads. I think #BrodieLee should be on that face" @dabryceisright pic.twitter.com/EFShyXxiV8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020