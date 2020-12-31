wrestling / News

Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Many More Pay Homage to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brodie Lee

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite paid tribute to Brodie Lee, and several stars including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, and more honored to him. Tonight’s show featured videos from Moxley, Jericho, Kingston, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy, and many more.

You can check out the tribute videos below. Tony Acero’s full review of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading