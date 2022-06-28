Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win

Jon Moxley is excited to have Claudio Castagnoli in the Blackpool Combat Club, discussing the matter at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-media scrum. During the post-show media event, Moxley shared his thoughts about the former Cesaro making his debut at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some of Moxley’s thoughts on the matter as well as what’s next for him and the BCC below (h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription):

On Castagnoli joining the Blackpool Combat Club: “It’s the best thing, man. That’s another thing, The Blackpool Combat Club came together at a perfect time and it’s just so good for me, it just fits so perfectly. For instance, Claudio, I mean, it wasn’t even a question. It’s a real thing, it’s not an act we’re putting on. He’s a real student of Regal and he’s a real training partner of mine, a former training partner for years. We were in developmental together and we traveled together a lot.

“I said something once about ‘Hey, we have to bleed together if you’re gonna be on my team,’ I wrestled Claudio a million times. I have busted him open on multiple occasions. You can go back and watch that s**t on Peacock, I knocked his f**king teeth right down his throat and he wore adult braces for two years. So we’ve been there, we’ve been down the road together. He’s legitimately a part of the group.”

On what’s next for him: “I just want to keep getting better. I feel like right now is also a jumping-off point, this feels like the baseline I’ve been trying to get to, what I’ve been picturing in my mind for three years and it’s all starting to become a reality. So here’s the baseline starting off point, imagine how good we could get. I’m surrounded by guys. I love to train, I love to learn, I love to get better, try stuff out, I love helping other guys.”