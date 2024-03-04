wrestling / News

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli Beat FTR At AEW Revolution

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Claudio Castagnoli AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win over FTR at AEW Revolution. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley beat their rivals brutal bout at Sunday’s PPV, making their case for an AEW World Tag Team Title shot in the process.

You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

AEW Revolution, Jeremy Thomas

