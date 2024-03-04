wrestling / News
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli Beat FTR At AEW Revolution
The Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win over FTR at AEW Revolution. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley beat their rivals brutal bout at Sunday’s PPV, making their case for an AEW World Tag Team Title shot in the process.
You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
After weeks of back & forth violence, the rematch goes down now as Moxley & Castagnoli of the BCC make their way to the ring.
