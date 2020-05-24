wrestling / News

Jon Moxley, Cody Appear Together as Champions After AEW Double Or Nothing

May 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and Cody took pictures together as the two men’s singles champions in AEW Double Or Nothing. You can see the pictures below of Moxley and Cody, who retained the AEW World Heavyweight Title and won the AEW TNT Championship respectively during the PPV, below.

Our full review of Double or Nothing is here.

