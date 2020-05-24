wrestling / News
Jon Moxley, Cody Appear Together as Champions After AEW Double Or Nothing
May 24, 2020 | Posted by
Jon Moxley and Cody took pictures together as the two men’s singles champions in AEW Double Or Nothing. You can see the pictures below of Moxley and Cody, who retained the AEW World Heavyweight Title and won the AEW TNT Championship respectively during the PPV, below.
Our full review of Double or Nothing is here.
— Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) May 24, 2020
From one era to the next https://t.co/VbtDMcYTyc
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon