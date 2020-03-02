Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation

Despite the stipulation that Cody Rhodes cannot challenge for the AEW Title ever again as a result of his loss to Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear, new AEW Champion Jon Moxley is open to facing him. He discussed the topic in the post-AEW Revolution media scrum.

“[Cody Rhodes] has put himself in the scenario, he can never get a world title shot, I was just thinking this because I literally just walked by him in the hallway. But I’m not going to play that game, I’m not going to live in a world where, oh, you beat everybody except for Cody because he had that thing with MJF and all that, so he couldn’t get a title shot, well, if he feels like he can beat me, he better damn sure expect to get in the ring with me, and we’re going to waive the little rule, because I’m not living in a world where, that’s a cop out, that’s a way out. If he thinks he can beat me, I insist he give it a try.”