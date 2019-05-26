wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley and Cody Send a Message, Kenny Omega Gives Injury Update, Matt Jackson Reacts to DoN
– Jon Moxley and Cody had a very pointed message to share to Twitter following AEW Double or Nothing. You can see the post below of Moxley and Cody giving the finger, which Cody tweeted as “From one era to the next”:
From one era to the next https://t.co/VbtDMcYTyc
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 26, 2019
– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter as well to give an update after he broke his nose in last night’s main event:
I’m gonna be okay. Thank you, everyone. See you at #FyterFest #AEW #AEWDON https://t.co/OGkpqXEKkX
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 26, 2019
– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks was on a high after the PPV, noting:
One of the greatest nights of my life. Thank you. #DoubleorNothing.
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2019
