wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley and Cody Send a Message, Kenny Omega Gives Injury Update, Matt Jackson Reacts to DoN

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Double or Nothing

– Jon Moxley and Cody had a very pointed message to share to Twitter following AEW Double or Nothing. You can see the post below of Moxley and Cody giving the finger, which Cody tweeted as “From one era to the next”:

– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter as well to give an update after he broke his nose in last night’s main event:

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks was on a high after the PPV, noting:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, Cody, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading