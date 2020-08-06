Jon Moxley Comments on MJF’s Attack, Says MJF is ‘A Dead Man’

Jon Moxley had some strong words for MJF after his All Out challenger tried to take him out during his match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley retained the AEW World Title against Darby Allin on tonight’s show, even after MJF tried to take Moxley out with the title belt.

AEW posted the video from Moxley’s promo after the match, which you can see below. Moxley praises Allin as “relentless” and says he’ll be a World Champion one day, and that he can ride with him any time.

Talking about MJF, Moxley said he isn’t sure what happened during the match but has a “pretty good idea.” He said that MJF has no hear and that “even if he did, it stops beating, real soon. He’s a dead man.”

Moxley and MJF will face off for Moxley’s title at All Out on September 5th.