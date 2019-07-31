Jon Moxley Confirmed For AEW’s Premiere Episode on TNT

Yesterday, AEW announced the first match for the first episode of their show on TNT, which would be Cody vs. Sammy Guevara. While it’s unknown if that match will open the show, it is at least the first announcement for the program. AEW wasn’t done, however, as they confirmed on Twitter that Jon Moxley will also be appearing on the first episode of the program.

This will be Moxley’s first appearance on a weekly wrestling television series since he left WWE back in April. His last weekly WWE TV appearance as Dean Ambrose was on an April 8 episode of RAW, although he did have another match for the WWE Network on April 21, shortly before his contract expired.

AEW on TNT will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 at 8 PM ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET.