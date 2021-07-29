Jon Moxley Cuts Promo on Hiroshi Tanahashi During AEW Fight For the Fallen

Jon Moxley fired off at Hiroshi Tanahashi on this week’s For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Tanahashi appeared by video to challenge IWGP US Champion Lance Archer to a match, which will take place at NJPW Resurgence.

During the show, Moxley cut a promo after that in which he said he had been at an airport bar watching the Olympics and wondering how other countries’ athletes could get there, but he couldn’t. He said that his challenges to Tanahashi were unanswered, but the second he didn’t have the title Tanahashi showed up to challenge for it.

Moxley accused Tanahashi of dodging him and said that he has plenty of options and sent several challenges across the ocean, and that he “is the friggin’ forbidden door.” He said that “the forbidden door might be open, but ain’t nothing good waitin’ for y’all on the other side.”