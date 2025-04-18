Jon Moxley Says Deathmatch Wrestling Will Always Be In His DNA, Talks Wrestling In Mexico

Jon Moxley says deathmatch wrestling is always going to be part of him, and he recently explained why. The AEW World Champion is known for doing extreme things in matches, and he spoke with The Knockturnal for a new interview talking about his deathmatch style, working in Mexico and more. You can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the deathmatch parts of his in-ring style: “It’ll [death match] always be a part of my DNA, a part of my makeup. Everywhere you go — and I think this goes for everything, not just wrestling — I mean, you should always be open to learning, to new experiences, and new ways to look at things — especially in wrestling, because it’s such an expansive thing and is constantly evolving, constantly changing, and if you’re not constantly learning, then you get left behind. The more tools you can put in your toolbox, the more, skills you can acquire, and the experience you can gain — then, you know, that all is just experience you can draw on and tools you can use later. Everywhere that I’ve been, I’ve always taken something from it — especially in your early experiences. That kind of shapes who you are, and you sort of boil off what you don’t need and refine the things that really work for you.”

On competing in Mexico through AEW’s relationship with CMLL: “It was funny because I went on like a little bit of a deep dive of Lucha Libre and all this, and I was like ‘I’m just going to show up and shut up and you tell me how you do things, what is this?’ In those situations, I’m there to play your game on your terms, because I’m going to leave and I want to take away something that might be useful for me later right? So it’s important to approach every single day in this with the mind of a student. The minute you start thinking you know anything, and you know better, and you know everything, that’s the minute you’re f**ked.”