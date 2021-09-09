wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Defeats Minoru Suzuki On AEW Dynamite (Clip)

September 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Minoru Suzuki AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley had his face-off with the legendary Minoru Suzuki on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and was able to come out on top. Moxley faced Suzuki on tonight’s show after the Japanese legend appeared at All Out, battling in the main event of the show.

The match saw Moxley pick up the win after Suzuki after hitting an elevated Paradigm Shift, You can see some clips from the match below:

