Jon Moxley Defeats Minoru Suzuki On AEW Dynamite (Clip)
Jon Moxley had his face-off with the legendary Minoru Suzuki on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and was able to come out on top. Moxley faced Suzuki on tonight’s show after the Japanese legend appeared at All Out, battling in the main event of the show.
The match saw Moxley pick up the win after Suzuki after hitting an elevated Paradigm Shift, You can see some clips from the match below:
Welcome home, @JonMoxley! Cincinnati's favorite son takes on the sadistic @suzuki_D_minoru NEXT – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7zxSNzLJrC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
.@suzuki_D_minoru, expert pretzel maker #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ssIHmKCZM9
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021
An eye for an eye…or in this case, a bite for a bite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1cce3Vb65N
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021
An absolute dogfight 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Kvx5oaMGEP
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021
Another hell of a Wednesday night and we get to do it all over again on Friday 🙌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ucE8SuupxG
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021
