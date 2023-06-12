wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set To Return To DEFY Wrestling Next Month
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
DEFY Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to the promotion on July 29 at DEFY Super 8XGP. Moxley will appear at night one of the event, which takes place at Washington Hall in Seattle. An opponent has not been named at this time.
He last appeared for DEFY at their Year 6 event on February 11. He teamed with Shaff to defeat Zack Sabre Jr and Davey Richards.
[ POSTER DROP ]
DEATH RIDER COMETH…
MOX returns to DEFY.
JULY 29 at 8XGP Night 1 at Historic Washington Hall in Seattle. DO NOT MISS THIS.
Tickets: https://t.co/DFWDGOJGyR pic.twitter.com/cotWWbY7Nl
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) June 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star