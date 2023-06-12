Jon Moxley Set To Return To DEFY Wrestling Next Month

DEFY Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to the promotion on July 29 at DEFY Super 8XGP. Moxley will appear at night one of the event, which takes place at Washington Hall in Seattle. An opponent has not been named at this time.

He last appeared for DEFY at their Year 6 event on February 11. He teamed with Shaff to defeat Zack Sabre Jr and Davey Richards.