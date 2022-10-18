Jon Moxley Discusses His Headspace Before Going to Rehab

Jon Moxley recently weighed in on where he was at mentally before going to rehab last year and how he’s in a very different space. During Moxley’s recent conversation with per Sports Illustrated, he talked about where he was at before he took time off and got help for his issues. You can check out some highlights below:

On his headspace pre-rehab: “A year ago, I wasn’t in the same head space. I was all f—ed up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up. Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week. I was in a bad place. Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace. We’re living in Cincinnati, too, which is great. I look forward to going to TV every week. I get to see my friends in the Blackpool Combat Club. I’m not f**ked up. I have a clean headspace. My life is completely different than it was a year ago, and all for the better.”

On his goals in AEW: “I want to be better tomorrow than today, and I want to be better next week. Our roster in AEW has so much talent. Men and women, it’s f**king crazy. I’m jealous of most of them, and I want to work with all of them. Now there’s plenty of time to do it. I’m very excited about the future and what could possibly happen. I have no idea what will happen, just like I had no f**king idea what was going to happen in 2019. So I can’t wait for what’s next.”