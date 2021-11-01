Jon Moxley On Why He Doesn’t Like Ladder Matches, Reaction to Being Booked In Casino Ladder Match

Jon Moxley isn’t a fan of being in ladder matches, and he recently discussed his reaction to being in the Casino Ladder Match earlier this month. Moxley appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio to promote is autobiography Mox and talked about why he doesn’t like the gimmick match. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his dislike of ladder matches: “I swore to God that I would never do a ladder match again for the rest of my life. I hate ladder matches. I’m not good at ladder matches. They’re not my thing. I hate them. I feel like ladders have taken more years off my career…they f**k you up. Fans don’t even truly they see all these bumps on the ladders, I don’t think they truly appreciate how much it f**ks people up. Elbow chips, f**king your back up. I don’t f**k with ladders anymore. My thing was like, ‘I don’t do ladders.’ I do other shit. Ladders, not my thing. I was like, ‘I ain’t doing another ladder match again.’ I’m not what you call a high flyer. There’s no reason for me to climb a ladder and what the f**k am I doing? Falling off the thing? For what reason?”

On his reaction to being booked in the Casino Ladder Match: “I was over ladder matches. I swore I would never do ladder matches again. Until Tony books this ladder match. We’re talking and he’s like, ‘I need some star power in this match. For reasons, you need to be in this.’ I’m like, ‘Motherf**ker.’ I tried every excuse. Ultimately, he’s the boss, he’s paying me, I’ll do my best. I’m on the team.”