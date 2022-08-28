Jon Moxley Doesn’t Mind Being Considered The Worst Guy In Blackpool Combat Club

CM Punk referred to Jon Moxley as the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club in a recent promo, but Moxley doesn’t mind the attempted insult. Moxley, who beat Punk to unify the AEW World Championship on last week’s AEW Dynamite, spoke with iHeart Cincy 360 recently and said that he considers that to be an “awesome” thing because he gets to learn from his stablemates.

“It’s actually an awesome situation to be the worst guy in your group, because I get to learn from those guys,” Moxley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I want to be around people like them, you know — iron sharpens iron.”

Moxley is in the group alongside, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. His opponent for AEW All Out is not announced as of yet.