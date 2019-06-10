wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Dominion Promo Reaches Over 1.3 Million Views, Becomes Most Watched NJPW Video
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Fightful, the post-match Jon Moxley promo video with Moxley and Shota Umino at NJPW Dominion 2019 has become the most-watched video for NJPW’s English YouTube channel. You can check out that clip below.
As of today, the video has reached 1,375,753 views. It also reached that mark in less than 24 hours since it was released. The second most-viewed video on the channel is “The Recount: Bullet Club Betrayals,” which has 955,000 views.
During the Dominion event, Jon Moxley announced that he plans on competing in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. The 2019 G1 Climax is slated to start in Dallas, Texas on July 5.
