Jon Moxley Says Domino’s Should ‘Chill Out’ Over AEW Dynamite Match

Jon Moxley enjoyed Chris Jericho and Nick Gage’s match on AEW Dynamite, and thinks Domino’s should relax about being advertised during it. As noted last night, Domino’s Pizza was none too happy about their ad running immediately during a split-screen immediately after Nick Gage used a pizza cutter to slice on Jericho’s forehead and issued a statement saying they were “assessing their advertising” in the wake of the spot.

Moxley was a guest on Cincy 3:60 and was asked about the match and the Domino’s issue. Moxley said he loved the match and suggested the pizza company should take it easy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited or nervous for a match, to watch a match, ever,” Moxley said (per Fightful). “I know [Jericho and Gage] from two different periods of my life so well and those two universes, I never would have imagined merging. Am I doing some drugs that I didn’t remember I took right now? I was standing back there with Eddie [Kingston] and we were watching on the monitor. Jericho went from the frankensteiner and we’re holding hands like, ‘oh my God.’ That match friggin’ ruled. It was awesome.”

He continued, “Domino’s needs to chill out. They need to chill. It was a coincidence. Jump on the bandwagon. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? You don’t think the Noid is played out at this point? You’re bringing back the Noid?”

Gage has issued an apology of sorts for the incident.