Jon Moxley Earns World Title Shot On AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)
– Jon Moxley will be the next challenger to Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship, winning the #1 contendership on Dynamite. Moxley defeated PAC by pinfall with the Paradigm Shift to win the match. You can check out pics and video from the match below:
MOX MOX MOX MOX MOX @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/3BW9EHoyBo
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
Don't cross a one-eyed Mox Man. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2XoMhsWgp5
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
.@JonMoxley starting out strong 👊 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TjIU7xacZg
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
😳 @BASTARDPAC with the knee to the eye!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5jMvCO6WJF
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
.@BASTARDPAC not playing around with this dropkick #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r6EENrF6z3
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
😲 @JonMoxley you baaaaad man!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gDj9JT5IVJ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
It's @JonMoxley time! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aN3UQS4ajw
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
The battle lines have been drawn between @IAmJericho and @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/vzxS61XKb3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
