Jon Moxley Earns World Title Shot On AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)

– Jon Moxley will be the next challenger to Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship, winning the #1 contendership on Dynamite. Moxley defeated PAC by pinfall with the Paradigm Shift to win the match. You can check out pics and video from the match below:

.@BASTARDPAC not playing around with this dropkick #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r6EENrF6z3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020