Jon Moxley Earns World Title Shot On AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite 1-22-20

– Jon Moxley will be the next challenger to Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship, winning the #1 contendership on Dynamite. Moxley defeated PAC by pinfall with the Paradigm Shift to win the match. You can check out pics and video from the match below:

Jon Moxley

