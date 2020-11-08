wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Defeats Eddie Kingston At AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley Shrug AEW All Out

Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match to retain his AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear in a wild match that saw the use of thumbtacks and barbed wire.

Highlights of the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ashish

More Stories

loading