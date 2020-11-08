Jon Moxley Defeats Eddie Kingston At AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match to retain his AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear in a wild match that saw the use of thumbtacks and barbed wire.

Highlights of the match are below.

It didn't take long for this 'I QUIT MATCH' for the AEW World Championship to go outside! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CFSNuoNdUZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

"It's time to bring out the plunder!" #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fvr4uiHvLp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020