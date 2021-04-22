wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Crash The Elite’s Gathering, Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy Clip
– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston took it upon themselves to (literally) crash the Elite’s hangout on Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group hanging out in a trailer when Omega kept hearing a horn blare and demanded that it be taken care of. The horn ended up belonging to Moxley’s truck, and he and Kingston rammed the vehicle into the side of the trailer and run in, only to find the group already fled:
And THAT'S how you make an entrance #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NeyN0K0cQC
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 22, 2021
– AEW also posted the following clip from Dynamite’s main event, which saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Championship against Jungle Boy:
