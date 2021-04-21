Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Return On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will make their TV return on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

* Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ricky Starks vs. Adam Page

* Penta El Zero M vs. Trent

* Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall

* Jim Ross Interviews The Pinnacle

* Tony Schivone Interviews The Inner Circle

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston return