Jon Moxley Ends Bryan Danielson’s Career With AEW World Title Win at WrestleDream, Wheeler Yuta Joins Moxley and Crew

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW WrestleDream Bryan Danielson Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion after defeating Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, which means Danielson’s career is over. Danielson himself said that once he loses the World title, he’d end his full-time in-ring career. Danielson put up a strong fight but eventually, Moxley hit a Gotch-style piledriver and locked in a sleeper, ala Minoru Suzuki, to pick up the win via knockout. After the match, Marina Shafir handed Moxley a plastic bag, similar to All Out, but Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta made the save, until Yuta turned on Allin. With Allin tied up, Yuta then suffocated Danielson with the bag.

Private Party and Jeff Jarrett all tried to run out to save but didn’t make a difference. They wrapped a chair around Danielson’s neck and Claudio Castagnoli stomped it before the rest of the locker room ran out.

With his win, Moxley is now the only four-time world champion in AEW history. He ends Danielson’s won and only reign at 50 days after winning it at All In.

