Jon Moxley On Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman Taking Over WWE Creative, Why He Doesn’t Think of AEW vs. WWE as a War

– During his appearance on the Store Horsemen, Jon Moxley shared his thoughts on WWE bringing in Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to run Raw and Smackdown. Moxley, who of course made headlines with his issues about WWE’s creative, expressed his hopes that the two are allowed to do their thing and not be constrained. He also explained why he doesn’t isn’t buying into the “war” mentality between WWE and AEW.

Highlights are below, as well as the full video:

On Bischoff and Heyman being brought into WWE: “I mean, it definitely made some kind of move. I don’t know what — I’m not there, I don’t know. I mean, Paul Heyman is real smart. It sounds like that is a great idea. So I hope that — I just hope that Vince let’s them do their ideas. And it’s not just like [a] ‘Well, he’s head of Creative, but I’m just telling him what do do’ kind of thing. And Eric Bischoff is behind the nWo, and he had a lot of good ideas! He presided over a lot of crappy WCW shows too, but also, he’s probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of his resume. He’s had a lot of time to think about it, so he’s probably got a lot of good ideas. So I hope they give them some freedom.”

On the “war” between AEW and WWE: “The more wrestling is good, the more wrestling fans there are, and the better it is for everybody. You know? I’m not into this like, ‘war’ mentality the more I’m thinking about it. Because I’m like, the better we’re all doing, the better for everybody. Like I’m super — I’m a wrestling hippy about it at this point … If there’s more places, it’s better for the wrestlers. If there’s like four different cool things going on, then maybe the best fit for you isn’t where you are. Maybe you go somewhere else.”

