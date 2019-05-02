Jon Moxley Expected To Return To Independents In June, Wants Complete Creative Freedom

The artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose left WWE recently as his contract expired at the end of April. He then posted a new video that featured him breaking out of a jail and returning to his old name of Jon Moxley, raising questions about what he plans to do next. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley is expected to return to the independent scene sometime next month, possibly earlier. He will have bookings with several different promotions that will be announced soon.

With independent promotions, he could ask for several thousand per match if he wanted, do meet and greets for more and work as much as he wants with complete control of his schedule and character. It’s believed that he wants a deal where he has complete creative freedom.

WWE, meanwhile, only gave him a strong farewell because they believe he will be back at some point. They offered him more and more money to stay but he kept turning it down, so they realized they he just wanted to leave and they couldn’t stop him. Since Moxley’s contract with WWE is up and he didn’t have to get a release, he can go wherever he wants. That means he could technically show up in NJPW or AEW if he wanted, although there’s no word on if he’s had talks with either. It’s unlikely WWE would have shown so much respect to him as he left if they believed he had plans to go to either promotion.