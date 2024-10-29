– During a recent interview with Youngstown Studio, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley discussed the current state of AEW, his focus on where the company will be five years from now, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jon Moxley on the state of AEW: “AEW is still, basically a toddler. It’s wide open to mold it into whatever we want. There are no rules. We have a whole person to grow into. AEW is wide open and still a piece of clay. There have been a couple of dents in and a couple of fingerprints in it, it’s taken a certain shape, but it’s still just a lump of clay, which is a very exciting thing. We can turn it into whatever we want. Anything you can imagine.”

On there being no rule for pro wrestling: “There is no rule of pro wrestling or rule of television. We’re putting those rules on ourselves or they are in our imagination or they are being dictated to us by somebody else, some outside forced or isn’t part of the creative and doesn’t have their hands on clay. If you tune all that out and just look at the clay and use your imagination and go, ‘what can we turn this into?’ Literally anything is possible.”

On not being concerned about what AEW is right now: “I’m not concerned about what AEW is right now. I’m concerned about what it could be five years from now or ten years from now or 20 years from now. That is the exciting to me. The journey of a million miles begins with a single step. When you step back and look, this is pretty much exactly what you would have expected, if you look at it broadly, from a new company in this environment. Now, we have a new television deal, streaming on HBO Max brings out new opportunities. There are other opportunities and ideas. Pro wrestling, the beautiful thing about it, it is always changing, growing, and evolving.”

On the importance to constantly learn and evolve: “If you’re not constantly learning, you get left behind. Some of the smartest people in the business, who thought they knew everything, stopped learning, and then 10-20 years later, they are so far behind they will never catch up. I will never be like that. We want to be on the cutting edge and experimental. I’d rather be the first person to try something and it messed up, and we all learn from that. The future, to me, there has never been a more exciting time. The future is wide open to make it whatever we want to make it if you just have the courage to walk the path.”

The 38-year-old Jon Moxley won his fourth AEW World Championship earlier this month when he defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream.