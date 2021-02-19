Jon Moxley Explains Why Bloodsport Is Exactly What Pro Wrestling Should Be

Sports Illustrated recently interviewed Jon Moxley ahead of his Bloodsport 5 match against Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Moxley discussed his love for Bloodsport, the attitude behind it, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Jon Moxley on why Bloodsport is exactly what pro wrestling should be: “This is pro wrestling, exactly what f—— pro wrestling is supposed to be. No choreographed horses—, no frills, nothing that’s ironic. It’s hard-hitting wrestling, that’s Bloodsport. This is a destination for me. I wanted to do this while I was with WWE when I watched Harry Smith fight [Karrion] Kross [in April 2019]. That stood out to me, and even then, I thought Harry embodied that Bloodsport style.”

On his match with Davey Boy Smith Jr. on the show: “This isn’t going to be a payday; this is going to be a moment. I can beat the guy that’s undefeated at Bloodsport, but I know he can beat me, too. Harry is legit, and I know he’s going in confident thinking he’s going to kick my ass. Maybe he will. But if that’s what he thinks he’s going to do, it’s going to be a long f—— night.”

On the attitude behind Bloodsport: “Bloodsport reminds me of a deathmatch, even though it’s the complete opposite. It’s the attitude that feels the same. Bloodsport captures my spirit—we’re not there to do a dance routine; we’re two competitors laying it on the line, trying to hurt each other. This is the hardest-hitting wrestling on the planet. This is as serious as it gets in pro wrestling, and the vibe and attitude fits everything about me. And it’s even better because I get to go against Harry Smith, this brick s—house that’ll knock you in the dirt the first chance he gets.

“You’re going to see complete freedom of expression through violence. We’re going to let the f— loose and let the chips fall where they may. There is no hiding behind pyro or your entrance, there is no crowd. There is nothing to rely on but your skills. This is going to be pure freedom of expression in the most physical and violent form possible. There is a high possibility that Harry Smith might f— me up, but I’m here for it. Let’s go.”